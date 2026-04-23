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Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ascendis Pharma A/S logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Ascendis is set to report Q1 2026 results after the close on April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET, with analysts forecasting $0.33 EPS and $376.11M revenue.
  • The company missed the prior quarter (reported $(0.64) vs. estimate $(0.06)), yet analysts are bullish on the outlook—projecting $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS next year, with a consensus price target of $291.56 and an average rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Institutional interest is strong—Wellington Management nearly doubled its stake and Perceptive Advisors opened a ~$166M position—while the stock has a market cap of $14.41B and a 1‑year trading range of $150.89–$250.74.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $376.1140 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $231.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $150.89 and a 1-year high of $250.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,931 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $357,645,000 after purchasing an additional 880,836 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $166,367,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,641 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $102,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.4% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 459,606 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $79,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,201 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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