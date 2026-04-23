Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Down 8.4% - What's Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.0150. Approximately 2,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Intl Cap upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

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Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPG. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

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