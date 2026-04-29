ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from ASE Technology's conference call:

Company reported record ATM revenue of TWD 112.4 billion (up 2% q/q, 30% y/y) and said LEAP services are the main growth driver, prompting management to raise LEAP 2026 revenue guidance by ~10% to over $3.5 billion.

Company reported record revenue of TWD 112.4 billion (up 2% q/q, 30% y/y) and said services are the main growth driver, prompting management to raise LEAP 2026 revenue guidance by ~10% to over $3.5 billion. Management gave a strong Q2 outlook—consolidated revenue +7–9% q/q, ATM revenue +9–11% q/q—with consolidated gross margin expected to rise 20–100 bps and ATM gross margin guided to 26–27%, targeting the upper end of structural margins in H2.

Management gave a strong Q2 outlook—consolidated revenue +7–9% q/q, ATM revenue +9–11% q/q—with consolidated gross margin expected to rise 20–100 bps and ATM gross margin guided to 26–27%, targeting the upper end of structural margins in H2. The company is increasing CapEx (additional TWD 0.9bn for buildings and ~$0.6bn machinery) and expects heavy spending into 2027, with funding largely via additional borrowing, which will raise depreciation and pressure near‑term free cash flow.

The company is increasing (additional TWD 0.9bn for buildings and ~$0.6bn machinery) and expects heavy spending into 2027, with funding largely via additional borrowing, which will raise depreciation and pressure near‑term free cash flow. Operationally, full‑process LEAP lines require large, paired equipment sets that are still in tuning/qualification—depreciation is rising faster than revenue and meaningful ramp is expected mainly in Q4, while blended utilization (~80%) is distorted by capacity installs and consolidations.

Get ASE Technology alerts: Sign Up

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,375,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,723. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ASX. Wall Street Zen raised ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research raised ASE Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASE Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company's stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASE Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASE Technology wasn't on the list.

While ASE Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here