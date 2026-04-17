ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,197,315 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 2,655,287 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,389,755 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 85.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in ASGN by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company's stock.

ASGN Trading Up 0.8%

ASGN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 652,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,122. The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. ASGN has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $54.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASGN

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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