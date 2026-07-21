Ashland (ASH) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9850 per share and revenue of $485.9780 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Ashland (NYSE:ASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Ashland had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashland Trading Down 1.4%

ASH opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Ashland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ashland's payout ratio is presently -10.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Ashland from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Ashland from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ashland from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,954 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,762 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company's stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

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