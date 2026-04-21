Ashland (ASH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ashland to post earnings of $0.9670 per share and revenue of $485.6590 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ashland's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ashland Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ASH stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. Ashland has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 59.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,848 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on Ashland in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

About Ashland

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

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