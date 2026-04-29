Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Trading Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 9.1% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.8260. Approximately 78,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 656,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.66 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

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Ashland News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ashland this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong cash-generation — Ashland reported operating cash flow of $50M (vs. $9M a year ago) and ongoing free cash flow of $29M, reflecting inventory reductions and working-capital improvement; this supports balance‑sheet flexibility and share-repurchase progress. Ashland reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Strong cash-generation — Ashland reported operating cash flow of $50M (vs. $9M a year ago) and ongoing free cash flow of $29M, reflecting inventory reductions and working-capital improvement; this supports balance‑sheet flexibility and share-repurchase progress. Neutral Sentiment: Modest top-line resilience and mixed segment performance — Q2 sales were $482M (+1% YoY) with Personal Care and Life Sciences showing strength while Intermediates and parts of Specialty Additives were softer; adjusted EBITDA was $98M (down 9%). These trends imply stable end-market demand in key consumer-facing lines but pressure on margins. Ashland reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Modest top-line resilience and mixed segment performance — Q2 sales were $482M (+1% YoY) with Personal Care and Life Sciences showing strength while Intermediates and parts of Specialty Additives were softer; adjusted EBITDA was $98M (down 9%). These trends imply stable end-market demand in key consumer-facing lines but pressure on margins. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations — GAAP/adjusted EPS and headline EPS missed consensus: reported $0.91 vs. the Zacks/Street estimate of ~$0.97 and vs. $0.99 a year ago; profit metrics (net income and operating profit) declined YoY, pressuring near-term investor sentiment. Ashland Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

EPS missed expectations — GAAP/adjusted EPS and headline EPS missed consensus: reported $0.91 vs. the Zacks/Street estimate of ~$0.97 and vs. $0.99 a year ago; profit metrics (net income and operating profit) declined YoY, pressuring near-term investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds and downward guidance tweak — management cited a slower-than-expected productivity ramp at the Hopewell HEC site, a Calvert City startup delay and weather disruptions that trimmed expected FY26 benefits; updated full‑year sales guidance is $1,835–$1,870M and adjusted EBITDA $385–$400M, below prior expectations. These operational issues are the principal driver of the stock weakness. Ashland reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashland

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $172,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,585 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,994 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $105,668,000 after purchasing an additional 345,919 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 13,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,736,173 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $101,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Trading Down 12.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

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