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Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Down 0.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ashoka India Equity Investment logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 0.6% midday to GBX 239.02 after trading as low as GBX 237.13, on roughly 149,019 shares — about a 79% drop versus the average daily volume of 709,610.
  • Financials show weakness: market cap £406.4M, P/E -9.39, last quarter EPS GBX 0.64, and a negative net margin (406.74%) with negative return on equity (9.01%).
  • Ashoka is a high-conviction, long-only India-focused investment trust; the stock sits just above its 50-day SMA (GBX 236.85) but below its 200-day SMA (GBX 257.32), suggesting short-term support amid longer-term pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237.13 and last traded at GBX 239.02. Approximately 149,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 709,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.32.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a negative net margin of 406.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

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