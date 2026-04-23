Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Down 0.6% - What's Next?

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237.13 and last traded at GBX 239.02. Approximately 149,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 709,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50.

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Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.32.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a negative net margin of 406.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

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