ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns "Buy" Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,482.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML
ASML Price Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,445.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $568.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,393.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,212.61. ASML has a one year low of $614.06 and a one year high of $1,547.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.
ASML News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 sales guidance — ASML lifted its full‑year sales outlook (now ~€36–40bn) and raised margin targets on stronger-than-expected AI-driven orders, a clear catalyst supporting revenue and earnings revisions. ASML lifts 2026 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — ASML reported €8.21 EPS (beat consensus), strong net margin (~27%) and double‑digit revenue year-over-year growth, giving earnings upside credibility. ASML Q1 results and call
- Positive Sentiment: Robust backlog / full‑capacity outlook — Analysts highlight a heavy order pipeline (memory + logic) and EUV exposure that should keep ASML near capacity into 2027, supporting sustained revenue visibility. Analyst view on ASML growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed market reaction despite upgrade — UBS and other observers expected a muted immediate share move because results largely matched buy‑side expectations; some investors had already priced in strong AI demand. ASML presents mixed bag despite upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker support — JPMorgan and others have reiterated Buy ratings, which supports investor conviction but may be less market‑moving given recent share gains. JPMorgan reiterates buy
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly below consensus — Q1 revenue missed street expectations by a small margin, creating room for short‑term profit‑taking despite the EPS beat. Revenue and results detail
- Negative Sentiment: China export restrictions remain a headwind — geopolitical/export constraints could limit ASML’s ability to serve certain Chinese customers, introducing execution risk for portions of the addressable market. CNBC on ASML and China limits
About ASML
(Get Free Report
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ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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