ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives "Buy" Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $67.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,801.54. 505,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,518.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,359.24. ASML has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,831.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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