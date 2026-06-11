2 Ways to Play the QXO/TopBuild Deal

With a $17-billion bet on TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD, QXO Inc. NYSE: QXO is positioning itself to be one of the biggest building products companies in the country. Besides a direct investment in QXO, investors might take a hard turn away from QXO and look at one of the biggest competitors, Installed Building Products, Inc. NYSE: IBP.

While QXO's in-progress acquisition of rival TopBuild has garnered the most headlines, the company is truly on a shopping spree: it has already finished two other major acquisitions in the last year or so (Beacon Roofing Supply and Kodiak Building Partners, totaling more than $13 billion). The company is deploying capital in a hugely aggressive manner. The question for investors is whether QXO's plan to consolidate will pay off and allow the company to meet an ambitious $50-billion annual revenue goal in the next few years, or whether it is setting itself up for disaster.

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The Bullish Case for QXO

QXO's major business-to-business building materials operations are part of a fragmented industry representing a total addressable market of hundreds of billions of dollars. It makes sense for a company that already has diversified operations within this space to attempt to consolidate, as QXO is doing. Indeed, after completing the TopBuild purchase, QXO will be a dominant player in everything from waterproofing to roofing to insulation.

QXO Today QXO QXO $15.78 +0.72 (+4.80%) 52-Week Range $14.75 ▼ $27.61 Price Target $31.14 Add to Watchlist

The process could easily more than double QXO's annual revenue ($6.8 billion in fiscal 2025) and may bring its combined adjusted EBITDA up to $2 billion. This is thanks to TopBuild's growth record: the company noted more than 17% in year-over-year (YOY) quarter sales growth and a strong earnings beat for the Q1 2026 period.

One of the reasons for TopBuild's growth—and a potential justification for QXO's decision to target the firm for acquisition—is its involvement in the data center business. Given how crucial thermal management is for AI data center applications, TopBuild is increasingly vital for its insulation work, and QXO may be able to capitalize on an easily-overlooked part of the AI infrastructure industry that does not actually involve any of the technology itself.

QXO is also highly optimistic about the integration process itself, anticipating some $300 million in synergies in just the next four years. This could go a long way to reversing QXO's losses—the firm posted losses per share of 12 cents for the latest quarter—and helping to establish profitability. This may also be why analysts are so optimistic, seeing about 100% in potential upside for QXO stock and assigning 15 Buy ratings out of 17 overall ratings in recent months.

The Bear Case Against QXO

The profitability hurdle is a big one. Q1's adjusted EBITDA margin was a paltry 0.1% (on adjusted EBITDA of about $1.2 million against $1.7 billion in quarterly revenue), which means that QXO will be relying very heavily on a profitability catalyst in the TopBuild acquisition. The integration process is likely to be complex, particularly given a softer construction market, and QXO faces plenty of execution risks in the coming quarters.

With shares down about 20% in 2026, QXO's valuation prospect is more attractive for investors than it was just months ago. Still, given the relatively high price of the TopBuild acquisition (about 15x adjusted EBITDA), QXO's decision to utilize a $3-billion leveraged loan in its financing package means that its balance sheet is stretched even further in the process. The share price decline this year may be less a sign of improved valuation and more a red flag about investor concern with the company's aggressive moves. Add to this an uncertain housing market that will undoubtedly have an impact on the broader building industry, and the acquisition seems less and less a sure thing.

The Alternative Play: IBP

Installed Building Products Today IBP Installed Building Products $196.39 +0.74 (+0.38%) 52-Week Range $162.56 ▼ $349.00 Dividend Yield 0.79% P/E Ratio 20.92 Price Target $247.67 Add to Watchlist

Investors might opt to avoid QXO altogether and seek a rival like IBP, which is already profitable and enjoying strong cash flow as of the latest quarter.

IBP has many of the benefits of TopBuild in its own insulation installation and building products distribution businesses, but does not face the same acquisition and integration risks that QXO does.

On top of this, IBP could be positioned to benefit if the QXO/TopBuild deal faces hurdles, given that it is a direct competitor and could gain market share if clients decide to look elsewhere.

To be sure, IBP comes with its own challenges—analysts are cautious, with the majority calling IBP shares a Hold—but the unique circumstances with QXO may prompt investor interest.

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