ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,396.23 and last traded at $1,417.80. 1,792,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,873,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,443.66.

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More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets and reaffirming buys — Wells Fargo raised its price target and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating, supporting longer-term thesis for ASML's premium position in lithography. Wells Fargo price target lift

Analysts lifting targets and reaffirming buys — Wells Fargo raised its price target and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating, supporting longer-term thesis for ASML's premium position in lithography. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder-approved dividend and capital measures at the 2026 AGM — Board changes and a final dividend (€2.70 per share) were approved, a direct positive for income-focused holders and a signal of cash-flow strength. AGM results

Shareholder-approved dividend and capital measures at the 2026 AGM — Board changes and a final dividend (€2.70 per share) were approved, a direct positive for income-focused holders and a signal of cash-flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance and cited strong AI-driven demand — ASML flagged robust AI-chip and memory-related demand that lifted near-term outlook for equipment orders. This supports revenue visibility even if some customers stagger top-end buys. Guidance/AI demand

Company raised guidance and cited strong AI-driven demand — ASML flagged robust AI-chip and memory-related demand that lifted near-term outlook for equipment orders. This supports revenue visibility even if some customers stagger top-end buys. Positive Sentiment: Management says ASML will avoid being a supply bottleneck — CEO Christophe Fouquet pointed to capacity investments and productivity gains, which reduces execution risk and reassures customers about delivery capacity. CEO capacity comments

Management says ASML will avoid being a supply bottleneck — CEO Christophe Fouquet pointed to capacity investments and productivity gains, which reduces execution risk and reassures customers about delivery capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Positive industry narrative around AI and memory expansion — Coverage naming ASML a top candidate to reach a trillion-dollar market cap and commentary that DRAM supply/demand could push memory prices higher add bullish context but are speculative and long-term. InsiderMonkey trillion-dollar piece

Positive industry narrative around AI and memory expansion — Coverage naming ASML a top candidate to reach a trillion-dollar market cap and commentary that DRAM supply/demand could push memory prices higher add bullish context but are speculative and long-term. Neutral Sentiment: Industry memory price thesis — Analysts argue DRAM could double/triple as AI demand outpaces capacity; this benefits ASML indirectly through higher capex by memory customers but timing is uncertain. DRAM demand analysis

Industry memory price thesis — Analysts argue DRAM could double/triple as AI demand outpaces capacity; this benefits ASML indirectly through higher capex by memory customers but timing is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: TSMC delay on next‑gen EUV purchases — Taiwan Semiconductor indicated it will not buy ASML’s most advanced lithography machines for now, citing cost, triggering a near-term demand hit and a notable share-price pullback. This is the primary driver of today’s decline. WSJ on TSMC delay

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $557.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,400.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,230.26.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This is an increase from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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