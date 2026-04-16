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ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 4.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Q1 beat but stock fell: ASML reported strong Q1 results (sales €8.8B, EPS above consensus) and raised its 2026 revenue outlook to €36B–€40B on continued AI/EUV demand, yet the stock dropped 4.8% as investors digested the print.
  • Near‑term execution risks: Management guided to lower Q2 gross margins and fewer system shipments, and reduced China visibility due to export controls, prompting profit‑taking despite the long‑term demand thesis.
  • Dividend and analyst backdrop: ASML sharply increased its quarterly dividend to $3.1771 (annualized $12.71, yield ~0.9%) and retains broad analyst support (consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $1,504.38 price target), while trading at a premium valuation (market cap ~$555B, P/E ~54.6).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASML.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,406.50 and last traded at $1,410.83. 2,617,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,882,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,481.77.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — strong sales (€8.8B) and profit with EPS above consensus, supporting confidence in demand and margins. Zacks: Q1 Earnings Beat
  • Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 revenue outlook to €36B–€40B, citing continued AI chip investment and stronger EUV demand — a clear long‑term tailwind. Reuters: Lifts 2026 Outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: Order and spending commentary from ASML and customers (TSMC) reinforce that hyperscaler/AI capex remains intact — supports the multi‑year investment thesis. 247WallStreet: AI Spending Intact
  • Neutral Sentiment: ASML is targeting at least 80 low‑NA EUV units in 2027 — capacity expansion that could lift future revenue but will take time to materialize. Seeking Alpha: Low‑NA EUV Target
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brokers reaffirmed buy/neutral ratings (Goldman, Barclays, UBS, DZ Bank, Deutsche, Berenberg) — shows analyst support but mixed tone on timing/valuation. MarketScreener: Analyst Reaffirmations
  • Negative Sentiment: Near‑term caution: ASML guided to lower Q2 gross margins and fewer system shipments sequentially, which pressured the stock despite the beat. QuiverQuant: Softer Q2 Margins
  • Negative Sentiment: China exposure is declining due to tighter export controls; management noted reduced China sales and stopped publishing quarterly bookings, lowering demand visibility and adding geopolitical risk. Yahoo Finance: China Curbs & Visibility
  • Negative Sentiment: Some investors ran “buy the rumor, sell the news” after a strong run into the print; profit‑taking and questions about near‑term execution amplified the pullback. MarketBeat: Post‑Earnings Pullback

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,396.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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