ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 4.8% - Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,406.50 and last traded at $1,410.83. 2,617,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,882,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,481.77.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,396.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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