ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 3.2% Higher - What's Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,446.65 and last traded at $1,438.99. 1,402,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,852,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,394.08.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised revenue guidance and said large AI and memory orders from customers such as SK Hynix and Samsung are filling the order book, signaling stronger near‑term demand for ASML's advanced lithography tools. Read More.

Management raised revenue guidance and said large AI and memory orders from customers such as SK Hynix and Samsung are filling the order book, signaling stronger near‑term demand for ASML's advanced lithography tools. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ASML materially, reflecting rising confidence in the company's earnings trajectory — a buoy for investor expectations. Read More.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ASML materially, reflecting rising confidence in the company's earnings trajectory — a buoy for investor expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), an analyst upgrade that typically supports buying interest and helped reinforce the bullish narrative. Read More.

ASML was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), an analyst upgrade that typically supports buying interest and helped reinforce the bullish narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage summaries note Wall Street analysts' average brokerage recommendation favors adding ASML to portfolios, but the writeups caution that consensus ratings can be overly optimistic and should be weighed with fundamentals. Read More.

Coverage summaries note Wall Street analysts' average brokerage recommendation favors adding ASML to portfolios, but the writeups caution that consensus ratings can be overly optimistic and should be weighed with fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector notes (e.g., coverage on the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF) may draw passive flows into semiconductor suppliers like ASML, but these are indirect and less company‑specific drivers. Read More.

Broader sector notes (e.g., coverage on the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF) may draw passive flows into semiconductor suppliers like ASML, but these are indirect and less company‑specific drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) said it will delay deployment of ASML’s high‑NA EUV machines until at least 2029, citing cost — a potential headwind for near‑term demand for ASML’s newest (and most expensive) systems. This raises some uncertainty around timing for high‑end equipment revenue. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $565.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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