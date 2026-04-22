ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1% - What's Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,378.30 and last traded at $1,443.66. Approximately 2,599,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,870,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,458.97.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML said its business is benefiting from surging AI-driven demand (including memory), and the company has raised guidance — a catalyst for higher long-term revenue expectations. Read More.

ASML said its business is benefiting from surging AI-driven demand (including memory), and the company has raised guidance — a catalyst for higher long-term revenue expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations and ASML upgraded 2026 revenue guidance (management now sees a significantly larger top‑line year), supporting the multi‑year AI-led growth thesis. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations and ASML upgraded 2026 revenue guidance (management now sees a significantly larger top‑line year), supporting the multi‑year AI-led growth thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The AGM approved the company’s statutory 2025 financials and a final dividend of €2.70 per ordinary share, boosting shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash generation. Read More.

The AGM approved the company’s statutory 2025 financials and a final dividend of €2.70 per ordinary share, boosting shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management says ASML will avoid being a capacity bottleneck—pointing to recent capacity and productivity investments—which reduces a key operational risk that previously constrained chipmakers. Read More.

Management says ASML will avoid being a capacity bottleneck—pointing to recent capacity and productivity investments—which reduces a key operational risk that previously constrained chipmakers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ASML has been one of the most-watched stocks recently, reflecting high retail and institutional attention; heavy interest can amplify intraday moves but is not directional by itself. Read More.

ASML has been one of the most-watched stocks recently, reflecting high retail and institutional attention; heavy interest can amplify intraday moves but is not directional by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the proposed MATCH Act would restrict exports and servicing of advanced systems to China — a potential long-term hit to revenue if enacted or expanded. Read More.

Regulatory risk: the proposed MATCH Act would restrict exports and servicing of advanced systems to China — a potential long-term hit to revenue if enacted or expanded. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation concerns: some commentators warn that current valuation is rich and export-control uncertainty creates downside risk, prompting recommendations to hold rather than buy despite strong results. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Santander lowered shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,400.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,228.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is an increase from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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