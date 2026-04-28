ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.3465 and last traded at $64.3465, with a volume of 11465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ASMPT to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ASMPT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASMPT

ASMPT Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited OTCMKTS: ASMVY is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

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