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ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
ASMPT logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: ASMPT's stock reached a 52-week high of $64.3465 in mid-day trading with 11,465 shares traded, up from a prior close of $63.25 (about +1.0%).
  • Analyst view: Zacks Research upgraded ASMPT to a "Hold" on April 8 and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Hold" based on one analyst.
  • Business and trend: ASM Pacific Technology is a Hong Kong–based maker of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment (SMT placement machines, flip-chip bonders and wafer-level packaging), and its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $43.98 and $37.06, respectively, reflecting a sustained uptrend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.3465 and last traded at $64.3465, with a volume of 11465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ASMPT to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ASMPT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASMPT

ASMPT Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

ASMPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited OTCMKTS: ASMVY is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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