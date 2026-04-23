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ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 11.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
ASOS logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • ASOS shares rose 11.1% intraday to GBX 250 from GBX 225 on Thursday, though volume was weak at 1.68M shares (down 83% versus the average).
  • Analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of GBX 352.67 (Berenberg and Shore Capital reiterated buys), but ASOS is loss-making (P/E -1.00) and highly leveraged (debt-to-equity 342.8) with a market cap of £298.6M.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASOS.

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC - Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252.13 and last traded at GBX 250. 1,678,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,946,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 352.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASOS

ASOS Trading Up 11.1%

The company has a market cap of £298.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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