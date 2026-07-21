ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Trading Up 11% - Should You Buy?

Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) were up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.3160. Approximately 1,622,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,103,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $657.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.39.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 644.40%.The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 722,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,514,043.75. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $59,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,281,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,973,153. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,079 shares of company stock worth $2,049,208. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,551,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,895,546 shares of the company's stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 3,669.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,516,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company's stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASP Isotopes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASP Isotopes wasn't on the list.

While ASP Isotopes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here