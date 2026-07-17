Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Assa Abloy AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $17.8950. Assa Abloy shares last traded at $18.0225, with a volume of 13,542 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Assa Abloy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore upgraded Assa Abloy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Dnb Carnegie raised Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Assa Abloy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assa Abloy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASAZY

Assa Abloy Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21. Assa Abloy had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assa Abloy AB will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy Company Profile

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company's product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

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