3 Picks-and-Shovels Stocks Powering the Humanoid Robotics Buildout

Humanoid robotics could become one of the market's next major themes. As AI eventually moves out of data centers and into machines that can see, move, and work in the physical world, companies developing humanoid robots will attract enormous attention.

But history suggests the more reliable way to play an emerging theme is not betting on which robot maker wins. Instead, it is owning the suppliers every robot needs regardless of who builds it. The picks-and-shovels approach. And with growth equities selling off hard in recent weeks, some of the best-positioned names in the theme are suddenly trading well below their recent highs. Here are three worth watching closely.

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Ambarella: The Vision Chips Behind Physical AI

Ambarella Today AMBA Ambarella $60.83 -2.46 (-3.89%) 52-Week Range $48.30 ▼ $96.69 Price Target $101.13 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: AMBA

designs low-power computer vision and edge AI chips that enable machines to process what their cameras see in real time without relying on the cloud. That capability sits at the heart of any humanoid robot, drone, or autonomous system. The company recently landed a major validation of that positioning: an $800 million edge AI co-development partnership with Hanwha , alongside a wave of bullish analyst coverage, including a street-high $120 price target from Rosenblatt.

The stock has fallen almost 14% over the prior week and now trades slightly negative for the year, nearly 29% below its 52-week high. Analysts see that dislocation as an opportunity. The consensus price target of $101.13 from 14 analysts implies nearly 47% upside, and even the Street's lowest target of $80 is well above the current price. It’s worth noting that Ambarella has experienced a steady flow of insider selling over the prior 12 months. From a technical perspective, the bulls will want to see June’s pivot low near $60 hold up as support in July.

Ouster: The Eyes of the Robot, Now 40% off Its Highs

Ouster Today OUST Ouster $35.28 +0.14 (+0.40%) 52-Week Range $16.40 ▼ $63.79 Price Target $51.00 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: OUST

makes the high-resolution digital lidar sensors that give machines three-dimensional sight. The stock staged a powerful breakout in June on the back of federal infrastructure eligibility for its Rev8 sensors and partnerships spanning autonomous heavy machinery and industrial robots. Since that breakout and peak, the sell-off has been brutal. Shares have fallen almost 22% over the prior week, and now sit roughly 40% below their 52-week high of $63.79.

Even after that drawdown, the stock remains up over 70% year-to-date, and the theme's momentum continues to build around it. Defiance just launched OUSL, the first 2x leveraged ETF tied to Ouster, a clear marker of how much mainstream trading attention the name now commands. The consensus rating is Hold across seven analysts, with a price target of $51, implying over 34% upside from current levels. Q2 earnings arrive Aug. 6, likely the next major catalyst for the company. For potential investors in the name, it’s worth noting that the company is not yet profitable, which adds to the volatility in tapes like this one.

AMETEK: The Boring, Profitable Backbone of Precision Motion

AMETEK Today AME AMETEK $237.51 +0.21 (+0.09%) 52-Week Range $175.61 ▼ $244.71 Dividend Yield 0.57% P/E Ratio 35.83 Price Target $256.29 Add to Watchlist

NYSE: AME

is the steady hand of this trio, and arguably one of the most overlooked robotics plays in the market. The Pennsylvania-based manufacturer supplies precision instruments, specialty sensors, electric motors, and motion control systems, exactly the components that humanoid robots require in volume, from actuators to force sensing. Unlike the two names above, AMETEK is highly profitable, reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for Q1 2026 , with revenue rising 11.3% year over year to $1.93 billion, topping estimates. The company has a fortress balance sheet carrying a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.10.

The market has treated it accordingly. The stock has barely budged in the recent technology- and AI-related sell-off, up almost 12% year-to-date and sitting almost 5% below its 52-week high. AMETEK scored in the 91st percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank, Truist reiterated its Buy rating just days ago, and earnings are expected to arrive on July 30. The consensus target of $256.29 implies close to 10% upside, more modest than the other two, but with far less drama attached.

Positioning for the Humanoid Robotics Opportunity

If humanoid robotics becomes the theme many expect, the machines will be built with vision chips, lidar, and precision motion components. These three names supply exactly that, at three very different risk levels. And with the current sell-off dragging even the strongest stories below their highs, long-term investors may be getting an entry the market rarely offers once a theme goes mainstream.

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