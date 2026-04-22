Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,780 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780 in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.86% from the stock's previous close.

ABF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,650 price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 1,761.

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Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.9%

Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,851.50. 22,291,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,017. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,729.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,359. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,888.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,020.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 62.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of GBX 947 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated British Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: ABF confirmed plans to spin off Primark into a separate business — a move investors often see as unlocking value and allowing each division to be valued on its own merits. Primark to split from food business

ABF confirmed plans to spin off Primark into a separate business — a move investors often see as unlocking value and allowing each division to be valued on its own merits. Positive Sentiment: Some commentators are calling the spin‑off a buying opportunity, arguing the separation could boost shareholder value if market re‑rating occurs. Time to buy Associated British Foods?

Some commentators are calling the spin‑off a buying opportunity, arguing the separation could boost shareholder value if market re‑rating occurs. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 results were published showing GBX 62.70 EPS and GBX 947bn revenue; margins and ROE are steady but the release lacked forward guidance that would clearly shift sentiment. Investors will parse the conference call and slide deck for demerger timing and capital allocation details. Listen to Conference Call View Slide Deck

Q2 results were published showing GBX 62.70 EPS and GBX 947bn revenue; margins and ROE are steady but the release lacked forward guidance that would clearly shift sentiment. Investors will parse the conference call and slide deck for demerger timing and capital allocation details. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces are weighing expected impacts from the demerger and macro risks (e.g., geopolitical headwinds noted by management), so near‑term stock moves may be driven more by sentiment than by fundamental upgrades. Earnings report preview

Analysts and preview pieces are weighing expected impacts from the demerger and macro risks (e.g., geopolitical headwinds noted by management), so near‑term stock moves may be driven more by sentiment than by fundamental upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed an "underperform" stance and set a GBX 1,650 price target, keeping downside pressure from a major broker. Broker view: Jefferies

Jefferies reaffirmed an "underperform" stance and set a GBX 1,650 price target, keeping downside pressure from a major broker. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction has been weak — coverage notes the stock fell and underperformed the market following the announcements, reflecting investor caution while details/structure and timing of the demerger are clarified. MarketWatch: ABF falls

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

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