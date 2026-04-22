Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,559 and last traded at GBX 1,854.50, with a volume of 22484834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,834.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,650 price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.

Get ABF alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on ABF

Key Associated British Foods News

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,888.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,020.55. The stock has a market cap of £13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 62.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 947 billion for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts expect that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Associated British Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Associated British Foods wasn't on the list.

While Associated British Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here