Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,559 and last traded at GBX 1,854.50, with a volume of 22484834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,834.50.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,650 price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.
Read Our Latest Report on ABF
Key Associated British Foods News
Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ABF confirmed plans to demerge Primark from its food group — the strategic split could clarify valuations between the higher-growth retail arm and the lower-margin food operations, a common catalyst for rerating. Primark to split from food business
- Positive Sentiment: Some commentary and retail press flagged the demerger as a buying opportunity, which likely supported the intraday rally. Time to buy Associated British Foods?
- Neutral Sentiment: ABF reported quarterly results (GBX 62.70 EPS; revenue GBX 947bn) with modest margins and ROE ~9.3% — not clearly beat-or-miss, so the print is a mixed fundamental input while investors focus on demerger detail. Conference call and slide deck are available for further detail. Listen to Conference Call View Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and week-ahead coverage flagged the results and demerger as key near-term catalysts to watch (timing, structure, capital allocation). Q2 earnings preview
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780 and moved to a "neutral" rating, which can weigh on sentiment while investors assess the demerger impact. JPMorgan lowers target
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed an "underperform" rating with a GBX 1,650 target — another bearish anchor that may pressure the stock until analysts update models for the split. Jefferies underperform LSE broker ratings
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted ABF underperformed peers after the release, reflecting mixed reaction to results and broker moves. MarketWatch: ABF falls
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,888.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,020.55. The stock has a market cap of £13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 62.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 947 billion for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts expect that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.
Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Associated British Foods, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Associated British Foods wasn't on the list.
While Associated British Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio. Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.