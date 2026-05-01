Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Associated British Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.51. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc OTCMKTS: ASBFY is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

Further Reading

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