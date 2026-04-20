AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTS. Scotiabank lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Key AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.35. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $129.89.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.AST SpaceMobile's revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock worth $274,452,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 532,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 99,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 27,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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