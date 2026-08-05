AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.45 and last traded at $68.38. Approximately 12,084,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 18,213,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Vodafone Ventures Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $397,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $198,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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