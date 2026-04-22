AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.01, but opened at $84.66. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $84.91, with a volume of 7,563,124 shares trading hands.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $82.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.81. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,362,770.10. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock worth $274,452,000. Insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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