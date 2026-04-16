AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 4.6% - Time to Buy?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.10 and last traded at $90.94. 17,869,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 14,957,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

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AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $77.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 2.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,180. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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