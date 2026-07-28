AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3% - What's Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.36 and last traded at $56.55. 12,507,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,411,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile scheduled the launch of its BlueBird 11, 12 and 13 satellites for August 5 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Florida. A successful mission would expand the company’s constellation and support progress toward commercial direct-to-smartphone service. AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for BlueBird Satellites 11, 12 and 13

AST SpaceMobile scheduled the launch of its BlueBird 11, 12 and 13 satellites for August 5 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Florida. A successful mission would expand the company’s constellation and support progress toward commercial direct-to-smartphone service. Positive Sentiment: Vodafone said its partnership with AST SpaceMobile remains attractive and identified early 2027 as the target for U.K. beta testing. Vodafone indicated that approximately 45 satellites are needed to begin the trial, providing a potential validation point for ASTS’s network. ASTS Stock Breaks 3-Day Slide: Vodafone Says AST Partnership Is Definitely Worth It

Vodafone said its partnership with AST SpaceMobile remains attractive and identified early 2027 as the target for U.K. beta testing. Vodafone indicated that approximately 45 satellites are needed to begin the trial, providing a potential validation point for ASTS’s network. Neutral Sentiment: Management will provide AST SpaceMobile’s second-quarter 2026 business and financial update on August 10. Investors will likely focus on cash usage, satellite deployment timing, commercial agreements and funding needs. AST SpaceMobile to Host Second Quarter 2026 Business Update Call on August 10, 2026

Management will provide AST SpaceMobile’s second-quarter 2026 business and financial update on August 10. Investors will likely focus on cash usage, satellite deployment timing, commercial agreements and funding needs. Negative Sentiment: ASTS is participating in a sector-wide correction, with several space stocks significantly below their highs. Analysts and investors are reassessing elevated valuations, negative margins and the ability of pure-play satellite companies to reach profitability.

ASTS is participating in a sector-wide correction, with several space stocks significantly below their highs. Analysts and investors are reassessing elevated valuations, negative margins and the ability of pure-play satellite companies to reach profitability. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s proposed 5,105-satellite Amazon Leo constellation raises the prospect of heavier competition and pricing pressure in direct-to-device connectivity. The article also highlights ASTS’s dependence on SpaceX for launches even though Starlink is a major competitor. Amazon’s Satellite Push Raises the Stakes for SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile

Amazon’s proposed 5,105-satellite Amazon Leo constellation raises the prospect of heavier competition and pricing pressure in direct-to-device connectivity. The article also highlights ASTS’s dependence on SpaceX for launches even though Starlink is a major competitor. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution is heightened by AST SpaceMobile’s substantial losses, reliance on future commercial scale and recent insider selling without reported insider purchases. A separate analyst discussion warned that Starlink’s growing direct-to-device lead could limit ASTS’s eventual market opportunity.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.95.

View Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000,000 after buying an additional 1,253,967 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,287 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here