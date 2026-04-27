Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.62%.

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Astellas Pharma Price Performance

ALPMY opened at $15.43 on Monday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALPMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of Astellas Pharma to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas' portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

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