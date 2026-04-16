Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $15.95. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.2850, with a volume of 18,263 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALPMY shares. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of Astellas Pharma to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALPMY

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.21 billion. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas' portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

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