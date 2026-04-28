Astera Labs (ALAB) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $292.0010 million for the quarter. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.Astera Labs's revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Astera Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $196.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 161.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.95. Astera Labs has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $262.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 118,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,725,912.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock worth $150,764,723 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Astera Labs by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 826 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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