Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 5% - Should You Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $289.60 and last traded at $303.62. 7,202,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,634,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.74.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $347.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,700,432 shares of company stock worth $449,062,723 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Astera Labs by 11.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $331,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company's stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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