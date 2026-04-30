Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.21 and last traded at $194.74. Approximately 5,133,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,338,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.85.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $657,925.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,257.28. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock valued at $150,764,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after buying an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after buying an additional 393,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after buying an additional 480,009 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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