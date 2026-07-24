Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 6.9% - Here's What Happened

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $304.15 and last traded at $304.5240. Approximately 396,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,525,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.97.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total transaction of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at $569,098,483.24. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock worth $368,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,593 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock worth $218,419,000 after buying an additional 858,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Astera Labs by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after buying an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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