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Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Aston Martin Lagonda Global logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Aston Martin's ADR gapped down premarket — the stock closed at $0.59, opened at $0.5672 and last traded at $0.6018 on very light volume (365 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is muted: six analysts have a Hold rating overall, with Deutsche Bank and HSBC reaffirming holds and Sanford C. Bernstein downgrading from strong-buy to hold.
  • Technically the stock is weak, trading below both its 50-day ( $0.62 ) and 200-day ( $0.76 ) simple moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.5672. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.6018, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 0.5%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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