Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 36.44% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astrana Health from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astrana Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Astrana Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.14.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTH

Astrana Health Stock Up 1.6%

ASTH opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $965.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.21 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company's stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

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