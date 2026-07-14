Go Pro
→ Under $1 while the market panics (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

CEOs Sell Millions Worth of These 3 Big Name Stocks—What It Means for Investors

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 14, 2026
Three business professionals discuss strategy at a table surrounded by green candlestick stock charts on large screens.

Key Points

  • Casey's General Stores CEO Darren Rebelez sold $15.2 million in shares after strong stock gains, a move analysts see as a reasonable trim rather than a bearish signal.
  • Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck sold $286 million worth of stock, but this represents a small fraction of his nearly 46 million convertible shares, so investors need not worry much.
  • RH CEO Gary Friedman's $21 million in Q3 share sales barely reduced his overall stake, and insider buying by another executive suggests a bullish signal for the stock.
  • Interested in Rocket Lab? Here are five stocks we like better.

Insider sales are one thing when made by a general executive employee, but are particularly noteworthy when CEOs are the sellers. Seeing a company’s most important decision maker reduce their position is not exactly an encouraging sign. Interestingly, CEOs of three notable companies just sold millions worth of shares. However, deciphering how investors should view these moves requires a deep look at the sales themselves, rather than assuming they are clearly bearish signs.

Casey’s CEO Executes Substantial Trim After Big Gains

Casey’s General Stores NASDAQ: CASY has been on a real tear for multiple years now. Since the beginning of 2024, the stock has generated a total return of around 200%. This run includes calendar year returns of 40% or more in 2024, 2025 and 2026 so far.

Casey's General Stores Today

Casey's General Stores, Inc. stock logo
CASYCASY 90-day performance
Casey's General Stores
$859.10 +39.27 (+4.79%)
As of 07/13/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$490.00
$927.85
Dividend Yield
0.27%
P/E Ratio
44.84
Price Target
$940.00
Add to Watchlist

The increasing popularity of the Midwest convenience store and gas station has led to impressive sales and earnings growth. Overall, Casey’s added nearly $1 billion in revenue in its impressive latest quarter compared to the same period in 2024, with sales hitting $4.57 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also rose 87% in that time to $4.37.

However, after Casey’s large gains, CEO Darren Rebelez recently sold $15.2 million worth of shares. Barely two weeks into Q3, Casey’s insider sales have hit $20 million, more than five times the sales in all of Q2. None of these sales came under 10b5-1 plans, indicating they were discretionary. Rebelez reduced his directly held shares in Casey’s from around 108,000 to 89,174, or around a 17% decrease. He also has over 8,000 restricted stock units that he can convert into shares.

Overall, Rebelez’s move is a trim, potentially to diversify his portfolio after Casey’s strong performance. Thus, it should not induce panic; however, investors may consider trimming their positions in light of this move.

Rocket Lab CEO Sells Over $250 Million Worth of Stock

Next up is a stock that has been even hotter than Casey’s the past several years, Rocket Lab NASDAQ: RKLB. Shares are up well more than 1,200% since the start of 2024. Rocket Lab’s revenue in Q1 2024 was $92.8 million. In Q1 2026, that figure had more than doubled to $200.35 million, while its backlog grew to more than $2 billion.

Rocket Lab Today

Rocket Lab Corporation stock logo
RKLBRKLB 90-day performance
Rocket Lab
$76.73 -4.31 (-5.32%)
As of 07/13/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$37.57
$151.00
Price Target
$111.88
Add to Watchlist

However, the space launch firm remains unprofitable, posting adjusted EPS of negative 7 cents and free cash flow of -$77.4 million. Nonetheless, shares popped over 34% after this report, and Rocket Lab’s 2026 return is near 15%.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck just sold a huge $286 million worth of shares as Q3 begins. These sales are over three times higher than all of the company’s insider sales in Q2, which came in at $76 million. Beck's recent sales amount to over three million shares.

Although the filings show his percentage of ownership dropping greatly, these only account for Beck’s common share holdings. Beck also has a massive stockpile of preferred stock. A filing from a few months ago places his total shares that he could convert into common stock at nearly 46 million.

Thus, Beck’s recent sales represent a relatively small percentage of these holdings, and he still holds a massive position in Rocket Lab. Furthermore, his shares now represent a substantial amount of wealth. In turn, it is reasonable for Beck to convert a portion of his shares into cash for other purposes. Overall, investors should likely not be too worried about his recent sales.

RH Insider Sales Spike as CEO Converts Shares to Millions in Cash

Last up is RH NYSE: RH, which many know as Restoration Hardware. The stock has been anything but a strong performer, down over 40% since the start of 2024, and moderately in the red in 2026. After posting growth of 12% several quarters ago, RH’s revenue declined by 1.7% in its latest report. As a furniture seller, the weak housing market has been a considerable headwind for RH’s business.

RH Today

RH stock logo
RHRH 90-day performance
RH
$161.95 -3.40 (-2.06%)
As of 07/13/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$106.30
$257.00
P/E Ratio
31.26
Price Target
$171.71
Add to Watchlist

Even as shares perform poorly, RH has seen approximately $21 million worth of insider sales in Q3 so far. This compares to just $777,000 of sales in Q2. Notably, all of these Q3 sales came from CEO Gary Friedman and were not under 10b5-1 plans.

Friedman’s latest sales barely make a dent in his overall position. Prior to these transactions, Friedman held approximately 3.35 million shares of RH. After the sales, that figure drops to only around 3.23 million, or less than a 4% decrease.

Despite the large raw spike in RH’s insider sales, the change in Friedman’s personal position is too small to influence action among other investors. Another insider, Carlos Alberini, bought $1.83 million in shares at the tail end of Q2. This move increased Alberini’s total shares held by over 50%. Between these two trades, RH’s recent insider moves provide a bullish signal more than anything else.

Analysts Eye Further Gains in Casey’s Despite CEO Sales

Overall, the sales at Casey’s provide the strongest signal to investors. While trimming this name may have merit, it is also worth noting that Wall Street analysts maintain an optimistic view of CASY.

The MarketBeat consensus price target on CASY sits near $939, a figure that implies upside north of 10%. Additionally, Casey’s has been growing its dividend at a brisk pace, although its forward dividend yield is low at around 0.3%.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

Learn More about Leo Miller
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
3.5626 of 5 stars		$76.73-5.3%N/AN/AModerate Buy$111.88
Casey's General Stores (CASY)
4.2983 of 5 stars		$859.104.8%0.27%44.84Moderate Buy$940.00
RH (RH)
3.267 of 5 stars		$161.95-2.1%N/A31.26Hold$171.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines