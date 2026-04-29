Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.74 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Astrazeneca's conference call:

Q1 showed solid commercial momentum with total revenue +8% , core operating profit +12% and core EPS +5%, and management reiterated full-year guidance (mid-to-high single‑digit revenue growth; low double‑digit core EPS growth at CER).

Q1 showed solid commercial momentum with , core operating profit +12% and core EPS +5%, and management (mid-to-high single‑digit revenue growth; low double‑digit core EPS growth at CER). Management highlighted strong pipeline execution — 14 approvals since Q4 2025 and four positive Phase III readouts in Q1 (including two NMEs, Tozorakimab and eplontersen ) — saying the portfolio of upcoming catalysts implies a risk‑adjusted peak‑year revenue potential exceeding $10 billion.

Management highlighted strong pipeline execution — 14 approvals since Q4 2025 and four positive Phase III readouts in Q1 (including two NMEs, and ) — saying the portfolio of upcoming catalysts implies a risk‑adjusted peak‑year revenue potential exceeding $10 billion. Tozorakimab reported statistically significant, clinically meaningful reductions in moderate‑to‑severe COPD exacerbations in OBERON and TITANIA (MIRANDA also positive), was well tolerated, and the company expects a broad label across eosinophil levels with a peak‑sales view of ~$3–5 billion.

reported statistically significant, clinically meaningful reductions in moderate‑to‑severe COPD exacerbations in OBERON and TITANIA (MIRANDA also positive), was well tolerated, and the company expects a broad label across eosinophil levels with a peak‑sales view of ~$3–5 billion. BioPharmaceuticals revenue was broadly stable overall but CVRM fell 6% as Farxiga faced phased loss‑of‑exclusivity and China VBP headwinds (U.S. generic entry in April); management is betting on upcoming launches (eg, Baxdrostat PDUFA Q2) to offset near‑term LOE pressure.

BioPharmaceuticals revenue was broadly stable overall but CVRM fell 6% as faced phased loss‑of‑exclusivity and China VBP headwinds (U.S. generic entry in April); management is betting on upcoming launches (eg, Baxdrostat PDUFA Q2) to offset near‑term LOE pressure. Balance‑sheet and cashflow notes: CapEx is rising (~33% in 2026) for manufacturing investments, milestone/deal payments of about $2.5 billion are expected this year, net debt increased ~$2.5 billion in Q1, and the company reiterated that forward‑looking statements carry risks and uncertainties.

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Astrazeneca Price Performance

NYSE:AZN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.60. 3,081,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,854. Astrazeneca has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Astrazeneca Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrazeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Astrazeneca by 1,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Astrazeneca by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "buy (b)" rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrazeneca currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Astrazeneca

Key Astrazeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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