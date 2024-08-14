Free Trial
→ Famous Stock Market Bull Issues Rare “Collapse” Warning (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

Defying the Market: 3 Mega-Cap Stocks Soaring to New Highs

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 14, 2024
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine concept. Close-up of a syringe and and, the AstraZeneca company logo in the background.

Key Points

  • AstraZeneca is reaching all-time highs, driven by strong oncology developments and expansion into the weight loss market. 
  • T-Mobile US has surged over 40% in the past year, leveraging its leadership in 5G and consistent earnings growth to solidify its position as a market leader.
  • Intuitive Surgical continues its robust growth with a 39% YTD surge, though its high P/E ratio presents a challenge, making it appealing primarily to aggressive growth investors.
  • 5 stocks we like better than AstraZeneca

In a market characterized by uncertainty and volatility, it's increasingly rare to find stocks that are weathering the storm and thriving. Yet, a select few from various sectors are doing just that—hitting all-time highs even as the broader market indices attempt to regain their footing. 

These three stocks, outlined below, showcase remarkable relative strength, which could signal potential buying opportunities for discerning investors. But what is driving this outperformance, and can it be sustained? Let's look at these three stocks from different sectors that have defied the odds, reaching new highs despite the turbulent market environment.

Why AstraZeneca's Market Strength Makes It a Top Biopharma Stock

AstraZeneca Today

AstraZeneca PLC stock logo
AZNAZN 90-day performance
AstraZeneca
$83.38
+0.01 (+0.01%)
(As of 01:14 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$60.47
$83.64
Dividend Yield
1.18%
P/E Ratio
40.87
Price Target
$89.75
Add to Watchlist

AstraZeneca NASDAQ: AZN, a biopharmaceutical giant with a market capitalization of $259 billion, is hitting new all-time highs despite recent market turbulence. As one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies globally, AstraZeneca is a top-rated stock, boasting a Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target, forecasting a 7.7% upside. The stock also offers a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The healthcare sector, represented by the XLV ETF, is up 10.88% year-to-date and is just 0.36% away from its 52-week high. However, AstraZeneca has outperformed significantly, climbing nearly 24% and reaching new highs. This impressive relative strength is primarily attributed to positive developments in its oncology franchise, with successful clinical trials like LAURA, ADRIATIC, and DESTINY-Breast06 driving momentum. Moreover, AstraZeneca has provided long-term revenue guidance for the first time, projecting $80 billion in revenue by 2030—a 75% increase from its 2023 revenue of $45.8 billion, suggesting an annual growth rate of 8% over seven years, surpassing the growth targets of its competitors.

Adding to its growth prospects, AstraZeneca is expanding its footprint in the weight loss market. The company announced in May that it had committed $80 million in non-dilutive funding to Swiss biotech SixPeak Bio, which is developing a bispecific antibody therapy for weight loss. This funding will be disbursed over the next two years, with AstraZeneca retaining exclusive rights to acquire SixPeak Bio during this period. While the exact acquisition price remains undisclosed, AstraZeneca can execute the buyout at the time of the investigational new drug (IND) application submission for the lead candidate.


AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 14, 2024

Analysts Favor T-Mobile: A Top Pick in Telecommunications

T-Mobile US Today

T-Mobile US, Inc. stock logo
TMUSTMUS 90-day performance
T-Mobile US
$196.01
+0.68 (+0.35%)
(As of 01:15 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$131.47
$197.03
Dividend Yield
1.33%
P/E Ratio
26.67
Price Target
$198.63
Add to Watchlist

T-Mobile US NASDAQ: TMUS, a leading telecommunications company in the United States, has consistently proven its strength in the market. With a $228 billion market capitalization, T-Mobile is one of the largest wireless carriers in the country, serving millions of customers nationwide. The stock is well-regarded by analysts, carrying a Buy rating and a consensus price target forecasting a nearly 2% upside. Additionally, TMUS offers a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The stock's performance over the past year has been remarkable, rising over 40% and currently up nearly 22%, trading at all-time highs. With a forward P/E of 17.21 and strong earnings growth, T-Mobile's valuation and growth prospects appear robust. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, released on July 31st, 2024, T-Mobile posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS), surpassing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company reported revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, slightly ahead of the $19.61 billion expected by analysts, representing a 3.0% increase year-over-year.

The company's EPS growth this year is an impressive 34.47%, with EPS growth over the next five years expected to reach 26.15%. Following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile has solidified its position as a dominant player in transitioning to 5G service. With a bold growth strategy and a consistent track record of success, T-Mobile is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the US mobile market. This strong performance and forward-looking growth potential have contributed to T-Mobile's relative strength, making it a stock to watch amid market uncertainty.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 14, 2024

Intuitive Surgical: Innovation-Driven Growth in Medical Technology

Intuitive Surgical Today

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. stock logo
ISRGISRG 90-day performance
Intuitive Surgical
$470.59
+1.36 (+0.29%)
(As of 01:14 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$254.85
$473.75
P/E Ratio
84.94
Price Target
$442.30
Add to Watchlist

Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG, a leader in medical technology, specializes in robotic-assisted surgical systems, notably the da Vinci Surgical System. With a market cap of $166.44 billion, ISRG stands out for its innovation and dominance in the industry.

ISRG's P/E ratio of 84.7 reflects its strong growth, appealing more to aggressive growth investors. In its latest earnings report on July 18th, 2024, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share (EPS), beating estimates by $0.24, with revenue of $2.01 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year. Despite its impressive 39% year-to-date surge, analysts see a nearly 6% downside due to its high valuation, though projected earnings growth of 17.05% keeps it attractive for those focused on long-term growth.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 14, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in AstraZeneca right now?

Before you consider AstraZeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AstraZeneca wasn't on the list.

While AstraZeneca currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
T-Mobile US (TMUS)
4.9627 of 5 stars
4.96 / 5 stars		$195.88+0.3%1.33%26.65Buy$198.63
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
4.7512 of 5 stars
4.75 / 5 stars		$470.82+0.3%N/A84.99Moderate Buy$442.30
AstraZeneca (AZN)
3.3953 of 5 stars
3.40 / 5 stars		$83.39+0.0%1.18%40.88Moderate Buy$89.75
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
US developing “superweapon” to defeat China and Russia?
Our new superweapon is a gift to every patriot. I predict the devastating new tech behind this weapon will cre...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy as Mortgage Rates Dip
One reason for the recent stock market volatility came from a dip in the 30-year mortgage rate. On August 9, 2...
MarketBeat
Famous Stock Market Bull Issues Rare “Collapse” Warning
Tilson says we're in the midst of a collapse – unlike any we've seen since 2008. As you'll see, it all cent...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
How to Invest In Growth Stocks
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a sto...
MarketBeat
Is this the End of the AI Boom?
Tonight at 8pm ET… I’m going to answer all those questions and much more in a special online AI Emergency M...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy After Earnings
During earnings season, analysts talk about earnings growth — and for good reason. Nothing drives stock ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Top Small-Cap Picks as Russell 2000 Nears All-Time High

Top Small-Cap Picks as Russell 2000 Nears All-Time High

Join our analysts as they explore the recent surge in the Russell 2000 index and share which stocks are poised for significant growth.

Recent Videos

Instacart’s Smart Moves: Why Now Might Be the Time to Buy the Stock
Starbucks Stock Rises as Chipotle Falls: CEO Transition
Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines