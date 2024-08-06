Free Trial
→ Unveiled: NVIDIA’s 'Secret Royalty' Program (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)

Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is Dominating the Medical Sector

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 6, 2024
Medical robot. Robotic Surgery. Medical operation involving robot. robotic surgery with the robotic system

Key Points

  • Intuitive Surgical dominates the robot-assisted surgery segment with its da Vinci surgical system, originally launched in 2000.
  • Intuitive Surgical has grown its install base of da Vinci robots to over 9,200, helping surgeons to be more precise and efficient with minimally invasive general surgery procedures ranging from colorectal tumor and gallstone removals to hernia repairs.
  • Intuitive Surgical reported Q2 2024 top and bottom line beats as worldwide procedures rose 17% YoY.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Today

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. stock logo
ISRGISRG 90-day performance
Intuitive Surgical
$438.00
-11.73 (-2.61%)
(As of 08/5/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$254.85
$468.78
P/E Ratio
79.06
Price Target
$442.30
Add to Watchlist

Robotic surgery conjures up futuristic images of automated machines performing surgery on anesthetized human patients in an assembly line, but that's not the case at the moment. Robots have yet to replace human surgeons. However, they are able to augment human surgeons to be more precise and efficient with their surgeries. Intuitive Surgical Inc. NASDAQ: ISRG is the dominant leader in robot-assisted surgery with its da Vinci surgical systems.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Continues to Become Mainstream

Da Vinci was the world’s first Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approved commercial robotic surgery system in 2000 for use in general laparoscopic surgery. Robotic-assisted surgery enables surgeons to operate with improved vision, precision, access, and clarity with virtually no physical limitations. It's a trend that is continuing to gain acceptance as more hospitals, providers, and health insurers view it as a necessity rather than a luxury. With an install base of over 9,200 worldwide and 60,000 surgeons trained in the da Vinci surgical system, Intuitive Surgical dominates the market.

Intuitive Surgical operates in the medical sector, competing with medical device makers like Zimmer Biomet Holdings NYSE: ZBH, PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. NASDAQ: PRCT, and Medtronic plc NYSE: MDT.

How Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems Make Surgeons Better

Robotic-assisted surgical systems like the da Vinci help surgeons perform better by providing 4K 3D medical displays on 31-inch and 55-inch screens. They provide a greater range of motion and agility, not having to rely on a surgeon's ability to maintain stability and avoid shaking while maintaining precision control. They augment the physical abilities of the surgeon as the robotic arms have 360 degrees of motion. They provide better access to the area being operated on.


Patients with shorter recovery times experience the cumulative effect of the benefits: shorter hospital stays with less pain, risk of infection, scarring, and blood loss. Robotic surgery has a greater than 93% overall success rate. The da Vinci surgical system enables surgeons to perform complex surgeries through a small incision while performing more than 1,000 simultaneous safety checks per second.

How Intuitive Surgical Dominates the Robot-Assisted Surgery Market

The da Vinci surgical system has an install base that's grown to more than 9,200 over the past 20 years. Intuitive Surgical has an estimated 57% market share in the robotic surgery segment. Intuitive Surgical makes money by selling the systems, providing training and support, upgrading, and selling instruments and accessories. The da Vinci surgical system is often used for hernia repairs in addition to prostate and kidney removals, hysterectomies, cesarean sections, colorectal tumor removal, and stomach and pancreas surgery. The system has a 98% success rate in removing gallstones compared to the traditional laparoscopic method, with an average success rate under 70%.

Rates of Hernias Continue to Grow and Can Only Be Repaired with Surgery

Hernias are a common medical disorder that increases with age and can only be repaired through surgery. They don’t heal on their own. Hiatal hernias affect 20% of U.S. citizens and 50% over the age of 50. Over 25% of all men experience inguinal hernias, while congenital hernias occur in 15% of newborns. While not all hernias require surgery, there is a risk of strangulation, which is life-threatening. The use of robotic surgery for inguinal hernia repair has grown 41-fold from 0.7% to 28.8%.

ISRG Stock Forms a Bull Flag

The daily candlestick chart for ISRG illustrates a bull flag pattern. This pattern is comprised of a flagpole price surge preceding the parallel descending channel of lower highs and lower lows. The breakout of the upper descending trendline triggered the bull flag. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has flattened and stalled at the 55-band. Pullback support levels are at $439.00, $427.33, $413.82, and $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical Knocks It Out of the Ballpark Again

Intuitive Surgical MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.74 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
1.0% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-1.15
News Sentiment
0.79mentions of Intuitive Surgical in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
17.05%
See Full Details

Intuitive Surgical reported Q2 2024 EPS of $1.78, beating consensus estimates by 24 cents. Revenues grew 14.5% YoY to $2.01 billion versus $1.97 billion consensus estimates. Worldwide procedures grew 17% YoY. The company placed 341 da Vinci surgical systems (including 70 da Vinci 5 systems), up from 331 in the year-ago period. The total system installed base grew to 9,203 systems, up 14% from 8,042 in Q2 2023. The company ended the quarter with $7.68 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up $360 million. Unlike the first quarter, Intuitive Surgical saw no noticeable impacts on procedure volume due to COVID-19 resurgences.

Intuitive Surgical CEO Gay Guthart commented, “Our business was healthy this quarter, and we are pleased by feedback on da Vinci 5 as well as the continued adoption of SP and Ion. We remain focused on delivering the goals we share with our customers, centered on improving patient outcomes.”

Intuitive Surgical analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. There are 20 analyst ratings on ISRG stock, comprised of 15 Buys and five Holds, with an average consensus price target of $442.30.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuitive Surgical right now?

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
4.7309 of 5 stars
4.73 / 5 stars		$438.00-2.6%N/A79.06Moderate Buy$442.30
PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
1.1546 of 5 stars
1.15 / 5 stars		$56.31-1.9%N/A-26.56Buy$66.00
Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
4.6448 of 5 stars
4.64 / 5 stars		$107.04-3.0%0.90%23.17Hold$129.81
Medtronic (MDT)
4.9224 of 5 stars
4.92 / 5 stars		$80.33-1.4%3.49%29.21Hold$90.90
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock (June 12) This $2 trillion D.C. shock i...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement
Almost everyone loves a company that pays strong dividends. Who doesn't like receiving a check every quarter f...
MarketBeat
Write this ticker symbol down…
A megatrend now poised to mint a brand-new wave of millionaires right here in America. And today, self-made...
StocksToTrade | Sponsored
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
Hedge funds, endowments, and other institutional investors have been selling shares of these 15 stocks in the ...
MarketBeat
24/7 Automated Profits in Crypto
What if you could make consistent daily profits in crypto with minimal effort? Beyond trading lies a vast w...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Texas Roadhouse: The Restaurant Stock Defying the Market Slump
Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks
Top 3 Bargain Stocks to Buy at Their 52-Week Lows

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines