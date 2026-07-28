AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $28.85. AstroNova shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 85,753 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AstroNova from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AstroNova in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AstroNova currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALOT

AstroNova Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $225.71 million, a PE ratio of -159.94 and a beta of 0.86.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.67 million. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $542,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,940 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company's stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc is a global provider of precision graphic communications equipment and identification solutions. The company operates two primary business segments: the NovaTech division, which designs and manufactures high‐speed data acquisition, recording and analysis systems for industrial, power generation, oil and gas, aerospace and defense markets; and the AstroNova division, which offers digital color label printing and packaging solutions under brands such as QuickLabel and RTag. These products are engineered to support mission‐critical applications that require reliable data capture or product identification across complex supply chains.

Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, AstroNova traces its heritage to the development of ruggedized oscillographs and recording instruments for industrial clients.

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