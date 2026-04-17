Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 982,986 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 1,153,045 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

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Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,674 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Asure Software by 107.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

Further Reading

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