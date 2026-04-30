ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading 7.7% Higher - What's Next?

ASX Limited - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.14. 24,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 18,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

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Key Stories Impacting ASX

Here are the key news stories impacting ASX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASXFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of ASX and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of ASX from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASX to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASXFY

ASX Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

About ASX

The Australian Securities Exchange OTCMKTS: ASXFY is Australia’s primary securities exchange operator, providing a comprehensive range of capital-markets services. Its core activities include the listing and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, fixed income products, derivatives and commodities. ASX also operates clearing and settlement facilities through its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), ensuring the integrity and efficiency of post-trade processes for both domestic and international participants.

Established in 1987 through the merger of six state-based exchanges and demutualized in 1998, ASX has continually invested in market infrastructure and technology.

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