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ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading 7.7% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
ASX logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ASX's unsponsored ADR jumped 7.7% intraday (trading up to $45.13, last $44.14) on higher volume as investors reacted to the appointment of interim CEO Darren Yip and the completion of the CHESS Release 1 go‑live.
  • Analysts largely rate the stock a Hold, with an average price target of $57 following recent notes from Goldman Sachs, UBS and Zacks.
  • However, broad market weakness and rising Australian CPI (~4.6%) — and attendant RBA rate risk — could mute demand for cyclical, fee‑sensitive exchange revenue despite the company‑specific positives.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

ASX Limited - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.14. 24,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 18,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Key Stories Impacting ASX

Here are the key news stories impacting ASX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASXFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of ASX and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of ASX from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASX to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASXFY

ASX Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

About ASX

(Get Free Report)

The Australian Securities Exchange OTCMKTS: ASXFY is Australia’s primary securities exchange operator, providing a comprehensive range of capital-markets services. Its core activities include the listing and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, fixed income products, derivatives and commodities. ASX also operates clearing and settlement facilities through its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), ensuring the integrity and efficiency of post-trade processes for both domestic and international participants.

Established in 1987 through the merger of six state-based exchanges and demutualized in 1998, ASX has continually invested in market infrastructure and technology.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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