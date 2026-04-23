Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

ATB Cormark Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
TC Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised its price target on TC Energy from C$80 to C$82 and kept an "outperform" rating; that target implies roughly a 1.6% downside from the stock's current price.
  • Analyst views are mixed — Citigroup lifted its target to C$95 (neutral) and CIBC upgraded to outperform with a C$89 target — while MarketBeat's consensus is a Hold rating with an average target of C$84.67 (six Buys, seven Holds).
  • TRP traded at C$83.33 (up C$1.21) with a market cap of C$86.8B and a P/E of 25.48, and insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 25,342 shares for about C$2.25M, leaving insiders owning 0.03%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP had its price target lifted by stock analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of TC Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$84.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 1.5%

TRP traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$83.33. 1,158,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,973. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$63.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.27. The company has a market cap of C$86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.29.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 25,342 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.73, for a total value of C$2,248,595.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,640,617.70. The trade was a 57.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TC Energy Right Now?

Before you consider TC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TC Energy wasn't on the list.

While TC Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines