ATB Cormark Capital Markets Upgrades Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) to Outperform

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.60 target price on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Ventum dropped their target price on shares of Alithya Group to C$2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alithya Group from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Alithya Group from C$1.75 to C$1.55 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.93.

Get Alithya Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALYA

Alithya Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALYA traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 311,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.68.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.78 million during the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post 0.0400733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alithya Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alithya Group wasn't on the list.

While Alithya Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here