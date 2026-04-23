ATI (ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.1831 billion for the quarter. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ATI has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $168.14.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.88.

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Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. State Street Corp increased its position in ATI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $491,476,000 after buying an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $388,454,000 after buying an additional 233,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 684.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 11.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 943,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $81,487,000 after buying an additional 98,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ATI by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,608 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $59,672,000 after acquiring an additional 111,112 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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