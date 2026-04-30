ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.980-1.040 EPS.

Get ATI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE ATI opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. ATI has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 684.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 3,017.7% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 665,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,347,000 after purchasing an additional 643,937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ATI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $491,476,000 after buying an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATI wasn't on the list.

While ATI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here