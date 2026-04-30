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ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
ATI logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • ATI set Q2 2026 EPS guidance at 0.980–1.040 (in line with consensus) and raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 4.200–4.480.
  • The company’s board authorized a $500 million share buyback (up to 2.5% of shares), signaling management believes the stock may be undervalued.
  • In the most recent quarter ATI reported $1.00 EPS (beating the $0.87 estimate) on $1.15 billion revenue (slightly below estimates), and analysts hold a consensus "Buy" rating with an average price target of $152.88.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.200-4.480 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. ATI has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $168.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. ATI's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $388,454,000 after buying an additional 233,010 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ATI by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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Earnings History and Estimates for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

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