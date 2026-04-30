ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. ATI's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.200-4.480 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from ATI's conference call:

ATI reported a strong Q1 beat with $1.15 billion revenue, adjusted EBITDA of $232 million (up 19% YoY) and adjusted free cash flow of $75 million , driving >300 bps margin expansion year‑over‑year.

revenue, adjusted EBITDA of (up 19% YoY) and adjusted free cash flow of , driving >300 bps margin expansion year‑over‑year. Management raised full‑year guidance (adjusted EBITDA to $1.01B–$1.06B , adj. EPS $4.20–$4.48 , adj. FCF $465M–$525M ) and cites a record backlog of $4.1 billion with extended lead times that it says embed much of the growth.

, adj. EPS , adj. FCF ) and cites a record backlog of with extended lead times that it says embed much of the growth. Defense demand accelerated—Q1 defense revenue +9% and missiles revenue more than doubled YoY—and ATI secured a 5‑year Naval Nuclear agreement projected to generate ~ $1 billion , supporting a mid‑teens defense growth outlook.

, supporting a mid‑teens defense growth outlook. Operational improvements are unlocking capacity and margins (weekly melt output +15% YoY, record shipments, remelt/titanium investments on schedule), which management says is driving richer mix and higher incremental margins.

Management flagged external risks—geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, potential energy/helium cost pressures, and unresolved tariff/refund issues—saying there’s no material impact yet but these factors remain monitored and could affect costs or supply.

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ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded up $9.40 on Thursday, reaching $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,320. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. ATI has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Key Stories Impacting ATI

Here are the key news stories impacting ATI this week:

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Parsonex Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. F m Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Zacks Research cut shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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