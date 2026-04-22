ATI (NYSE:ATI) Trading Down 4.8% - What's Next?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.58 and last traded at $151.3950. 101,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,972,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.95.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ATI during the third quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 34.2% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 282,529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ATI by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 96.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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